Violette Kristoff
1924 - 2020
Violette Kristoff SCHERERVILLE, IN - Violette Kristoff, age 95 of Schererville, formerly Valpariaso, passed away Saturday, May 16,2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. She was born on December 8, 1924 in Gary Indiana and lived her entire life in NW Indiana. She was a loving wife, sister and aunt. She was kind, generous, over giving, and had deep faith in God. She was an excellent seamstress in her day until her diminished eyesight took it's toll. Although legally blind, she was still able to make more than 800 blankets for paralyzed veterans, veteran hospitals and homes, National Disasters (hurricanes and floods), special needs and abused children, Serbian orphans abroad through Lifeline Chicago and any friend or a St Sava Church member ill or fighting their own battle with cancer or illness, received a hand-made warm blanket. It was her way of sending a big hug and wishing them well. Violette graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1943 and later worked in a Hosiery Factory, EJ&E, Gary Screw & Bolt, Goldblatt's Department Store, and Fannie May Candies. She married Louis Ben Kristoff in 1961. He passed away in 2008. She then moved to Schererville to be closer to her sister. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Helen and Steven Nicolich, sister Jenny Milo, brother George Nicolich. She is survived by her sister and caregiver Rosalyn Opacich of Schererville, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends. Also surviving are Kristoff relatives in Kentucky and Indianapolis. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and at Violette's request, private graveside services were held Wednesday May 20 at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Valparaiso. V Rev Marko Matic officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to St Sava Church Historical Society, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN 46410 or Lifeline Chicago, 444 N Michigan Ave, Chicago IL 60611. For any further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in The Times on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
