Violette M. Donner "Dut"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Violette M. Donner "Dut", age 88, of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Munster Med Inn in Munster. She is survived by five daughters: Erma Browder, Jacelene Donner, Suzette (William) Elder, Yvette Webb, Bernita Hilliard; 12 grandchildren, Dr. Bryant King, Aneshia Browder, Rachelle King, Dr. Takeyah King, Donte Johnson, JaMarlon King, Jamika Hester, Tiyon Holmes, Keon Elder, Sr., Tavaris Cartwright, LaTasha Jackson, Treasure Watkins; 20 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie Sharp and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son, Terrance Donner and daughter, Helen King.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue East Chicago, Rev. Justin Kidd officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Antioch Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Donner family during their time of loss.