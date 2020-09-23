Virgil Calacci

Virgil Calacci, loving father of Pete Calacci, beloved brother of Carol (Steven) Rogers. Uncle of Alexander Rogers, Matthew (Morgan) Rogers and Elizabeth Rogers. Great Uncle of Mario and Leo Lewis and Easton, Jaycee and Blair Rogers. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Mary Calacci. Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army and an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance in Wilmington, OH. He was a beloved member of his family and will be dearly missed. He passed away September 18, 2020, at the age of 80.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Shepherd Church or Homes for Our Troops www.hfotusa.org