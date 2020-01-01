Virgil Hoftiezer, PhD

GRANVILLE, OH - Virgil Hoftiezer, PhD, age 78, passed away on December 24, 2019 at home in Granville, OH. He was born in Hamlin County, SD to Lucy and Herbert Hoftiezer. Virgil earned a BS from Northern State Teachers College in 1963. He and Janice Kay (Buehler) were married December 27, 1963. After earning his PhD in Anatomy and Cell Biology at University of Minnesota, Virg and Jan settled in Northwest Indiana for his tenured career with Indiana University School of Medicine, Northwest Campus, retiring in 2005 as Professor and Associate Director of the Northwest Center. He also was passionate about his service with Indiana Family Health Council and Planned Parenthood of Northwest Indiana.

Virgil is mourned by his wife, Janice; his children: Cynthia (Steve Karlin), AmyMarie Riley (John), Scott (Mary) and Tim (Donna); his grandchildren: Taylor, Trevor and Makenna Hoftiezer, Hannah and Claire Karlin, and many friends and family. Gifts in his memory may be made to Kendal at Granville Caring Friends Fund (2158 Columbus Road, Granville OH 43023) or Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky or Ohio. A celebration of life will take place January 3, 2019 in Granville, OH. Full obituary at ohiocremation.org.