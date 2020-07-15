1/
Virgil L. Ladd
Virgil L. Ladd

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Virgil L. Ladd, age 96, of Schererville passed away July 12, 2020.

He survived by his loving children: Paul (Stormy) Ladd, David (Edie) Ladd, Lineya Ladd, Sharon (Royce) Coulson, Janet (Joe Kern) Sienicki, Thomas (Cari) Ladd; grandchildren: Paul Louis, Michael, Phillip, Keith, Nicole, Jennifer, Rachel, Sarah, Becky, Wendy, Ricky, Jackie, Stephen, Melissa and Daniel; 20 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife Catherine, son Larry, parents Mamie and Purl; siblings: Clarine, Kenneth and Pearl.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m until time of service at St. Andrew Church with COVID-19 protocal, masks must be worn.

Virgil was a Veteran of WWII and a Homor Flight participant, member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and active in the St. John Township Senior Lunch Group.



Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
