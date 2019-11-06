Virgil Leon Clinton

LOWELL, IN - Virgil Leon Clinton 84, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Lowell Health Care Center. He is survived by his wife Cynthia and their furry little friend, Poobah IV; siblings, Jan Knapp, Donald and Betty (Guy) Barton; seven nieces and seven nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie (Ramona), sister in law, Bobbie and brothers in law, John Knapp, Chuck Buche and John Pletcher.

Leon was a 1953 Lowell High School graduate, served in the US Army during the Korean War, was retired from IL/IN Bell – AT&T, and a Friend of Bill W. He played on Softball and Basketball League's into his 40's and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday November 8, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 PM, concluding with Memorial Services at 12:00 PM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to or Lowell Church of Christ. www.sheetsfuneral.com