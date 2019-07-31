Virginia A. Wilson

HEBRON, IN - Virginia A. Wilson, 80, of Hebron passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at home. She was born May 8, 1939 in Burnt Prairie, Il to Ernest and Margaret (Stahl) Smith and graduated from Mills Prairie High School. On June 2, 1957 she married Walter Wilson who preceded her in death in 2001. Survivors include one son, Douglas Wilson of Hebron, daughter-in-law, Phyllis Wilson of Michigan, her sister, Donna Russell, brothers, Jack Smith and Ernest "Butch" Smith, grandchildren, Tanya Sweka, Kara Wilson, Cody Wilson and Andrea Mathis and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Dale Wilson in 1986 and David Wilson in 2018, brother, H. Gene Smith and sister, Patricia Felix.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private burial will take place at memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.