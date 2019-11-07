Virginia "Susie" Ann (Metz) Heusing

GRIFFITH, IN - Virginia "Susie" Ann (Metz) Heusing, 80, died at home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born February 10, 1939, in Chicago Heights, IL, the daughter of Charles R. "Dick", and Lucille E.H. (Rice) Metz.

Virginia graduated from Momence Community High School in 1956 and went on to attend Business College in Kankakee, Il. Following college, she worked for Mortell's Department Store as a secretary. Virginia went on to work for the First Baptist Church of Momence for more than 12 years, and, after moving to Griffith, IN, worked for almost 20 years as a legal secretary in the banking department of Chapman and Cutler in downtown Chicago.

Virginia married Richard Heusing of Grant Park, IL in December of 1959 in Momence, IL. She and her husband Richard have been longstanding members of The First United Methodist Church of Griffith, IN and have enjoyed opportunities to serve close to home as well as throughout the states.

Predeceased by her parents, Lucy (Rice) Metz, and Charles Richard "Dick" Metz, Virginia is survived by her husband of sixty years, Richard; her children, Cynthia Heusing and David Kistenbroker, Thomas and Tina (Lemasters) Heusing, Carrie (Heusing) and Ben Liskey; her thirteen grandchildren: Hillary (Kistenbroker) and Kyle Colonna, Allison Kistenbroker, Charlotte Kistenbroker, Graham Kistenbroker, Nicholas Heusing and fiance Hannah Beddingfield, Isabella Heusing, Timothy Thompson, Jack Liskey, Lucy Liskey, Tate Liskey, and Liam Liskey; one brother, Jack Metz; two sisters, Mary Kay (Metz) Gray, and Dorothy (Metz) and Mike Suris; many treasured nieces and nephews; and beloved cousin Barbara (Rice) and David Greenburg.

A visitation in her honor will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 4th Ave., Griffith, IN. Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church, 400 W. 44th Place, Griffith, IN and officiated by Reverend Randy McQueen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Food Bank of NWI, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, www.foodbanknwi.org

