Virginia B. Ash Birky

KOUTS, IN - Virginia B. Ash Birky, 94 of Kouts, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born October 20, 1925 in Tippecanoe, IN, the eldest daughter of Durwood and Edna (Williams) Shaffer. Virginia worked as a bookkeeper at Dodge Manufacturing Company and Bendix Missile Plant in Mishawaka, the Budd Company, and 22 years at Lake Ridge Schools in Gary, and Christian Haven Homes in Wheatfield. She was a long time member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts.

On April 12, 1947, she married James Jr. Ash, who preceded her in death. On August 25, 1990, she married Elden H. Birky, who preceded her in death. On October 17, 2015, she married Eugene Birky, who survives, along with her children: James (Barbara) Ash of Wheatfield and Janet (Robert) Schwartz of Wanatah; grandchildren: Greg Ash, Ryan and Eric Schwartz, Kimberly Allbaugh; great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Jack Schwartz, LJ Borgert, Zachery , Matthew, and Benjamin Ash; sisters: Demaris Torres of Ann Arbor, MI, Millicent Shaffer of Plymouth, Karen Mendenhall of Star City; sister in law, Marcelle Shaffer; and brother in law, Bud Hensley. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Victor and Dee; and sisters: Jeanice Shaffer, Rosemary Brockus, and Patricia Hensley.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St., Kouts, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.