Virginia Black

Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Lake United Methodist Church
7124 W. 137th Place
Cedar Lake, IN
Obituary
Virginia Black

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Virginia Black, age 74, of Cedar Lake, passed away December 12, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Lanoma (John) Brumbaugh; nieces, Denise (James) Henderson, Judy (Ken) Pitek, Sharon Rubles, and Leanne (Gerald) Rusin; nephew, John (Adriene) Brumbaugh; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Tula Mae Black-Overton and Ralph Black.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Place, Cedar Lake, with the Rev. Ken Puent, officiating.

Virginia was a loyal member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Griffith Chapter 583. She was a graduate of Highland High School. Virginia will be missed by all who knew and loved her. BURDAN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 22, 2020
