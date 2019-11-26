Virginia Chorak

MUNSTER, IN - Virginia Chorak, 87, of Munster, IN formerly of the East side of Chicago, IL passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Millie Gabrys; son, Nicholas (late Janne) Chorak; grandchildren, Jill and Nicholas (Cassie) Chorak, Laura and Rebecca Gabrys; great grandchildren, Greysen, Bennett, Lennox and Everly Chorak; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Chorak; parents, Eli and Rose Kookich; siblings, Peter (Lois) Kookich, Mary (John) Brozowich, Diane (George) Craokrak, John (Mary), Nick (Susan), Michael, Mildred and Robert Kookich.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Virginia loved to do puzzles, talk politics, gamble and was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends. www.kishfuneralhome.net