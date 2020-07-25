Virginia (Ginny) Creekmore

Virginia Creekmore passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Ginny was born March 11, 1927 to Joseph and Helen (Japkowski) Konikiewicz in East Chicago, IN.

She is survived by her children: Carl Creekmore Jr., Nancy (Tom) Eatinger, Cook (Jim) Sherer; loving grandmother to Ami Glidewell, Shane (Donna), Jeff (Sharisa) Eatinger, Scott (Nikki) Sherer, Kelly (Mike) Smith, Missy Hilty; great-grandchildren; Alana, Austin (Jessica Gray), Mason, Garret Eatinger, Andrew (Trisha Miles), Jim Glidewell, Logan Sherer (Alexa Williams), Max, Harry, Libby Smith, Jillian, Nate Hilty; daugher-in-law Diane Creekmore and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; loving husband, Carl Creekmore Sr., and dear AZ golfing partner, Fran Michael.

Carl and Ginny were married November 2, 1943 and raised their family in Hammond, IN, where Ginny was a waitress at Freddy's Steakhouse for over 20 years. Ginny and Carl moved to Sun City, AZ in 1979, where they spent a busy life with the Sun City golf community, golfing, organizing golf outings, along with attending and organizing many breakfasts and luncheons.

She was happiest watching the Chicago Cubbies win the World Series and spending Football Sunday's with her loving great-grandchildren.

Ginny will be missed by all who met her especially her family who always came first in her heart and were truly devoted to her.

A special thank you to her caregivers: Diana, Terri, and Ruth; Healthcare workers; Jo Jo, Jan and Amy who loved and cared for her as much as we did.

A private family service was held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46303.

Memorials in Ginny's name can be made to a charity of choice or to the glaucoma organization at www.glaucomafoundation.org.

