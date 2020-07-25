1/1
Virginia (Ginny) Creekmore
1927 - 2020
Virginia Creekmore passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Ginny was born March 11, 1927 to Joseph and Helen (Japkowski) Konikiewicz in East Chicago, IN.

She is survived by her children: Carl Creekmore Jr., Nancy (Tom) Eatinger, Cook (Jim) Sherer; loving grandmother to Ami Glidewell, Shane (Donna), Jeff (Sharisa) Eatinger, Scott (Nikki) Sherer, Kelly (Mike) Smith, Missy Hilty; great-grandchildren; Alana, Austin (Jessica Gray), Mason, Garret Eatinger, Andrew (Trisha Miles), Jim Glidewell, Logan Sherer (Alexa Williams), Max, Harry, Libby Smith, Jillian, Nate Hilty; daugher-in-law Diane Creekmore and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; loving husband, Carl Creekmore Sr., and dear AZ golfing partner, Fran Michael.

Carl and Ginny were married November 2, 1943 and raised their family in Hammond, IN, where Ginny was a waitress at Freddy's Steakhouse for over 20 years. Ginny and Carl moved to Sun City, AZ in 1979, where they spent a busy life with the Sun City golf community, golfing, organizing golf outings, along with attending and organizing many breakfasts and luncheons.

She was happiest watching the Chicago Cubbies win the World Series and spending Football Sunday's with her loving great-grandchildren.

Ginny will be missed by all who met her especially her family who always came first in her heart and were truly devoted to her.

A special thank you to her caregivers: Diana, Terri, and Ruth; Healthcare workers; Jo Jo, Jan and Amy who loved and cared for her as much as we did.

A private family service was held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46303.

Memorials in Ginny's name can be made to a charity of choice or to the glaucoma organization at www.glaucomafoundation.org.

To leave words of comfort and memories please visit www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
You and Carl were a great part of my life. Thank you for treating me as part of your family
Peace of God be with you both
Thank you for your time and investment in me.
Has and will always be appreciated
Love
Frank McCay
Frank McCay
Friend
July 25, 2020
mrs.C was a great woman, and raised some great children ( who I look up too a lot), grand children ( who I consider family) and great grandchildren ( who are equally family in my book) . This lady helped raise a lot of of our parents, and the story’s are great! Always had a smile on her face when I saw her. She will be greatly missed, but I’m sure she is with pa Creek right now having a blast! Special person for sure!
Michael boenne
Friend
July 25, 2020
A good mom and grandma
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
