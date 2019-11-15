Virginia "Ginger" DeBarge Fox

MUNSTER, IN - Virginia "Ginger" DeBarge Fox, age 81 of Munster, IN passed away November, 13, 2019. Ginger was born May 19, 1938, in Rochester, PA, daughter of the late James and Rose (Floccari) Frank and was the youngest of 13 children.

She was preceded in death by her loving first husband, John "Jack" DeBarge. Also preceded by numerous sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law: Jenny Frank, Dolores Frank, Eileen (Frank) and Joseph Miller, Olga Frank, Louis Frank, Vincent Frank, Sylvester and Juanita Frank, Robert Frank, Andrew Frank, Alfred and Marilyn Frank.

She is survived by four loving children: TJ DeBarge, Art DeBarge and his fiance Leslie Musgrave, Mary Ann (DeBarge) and her husband Dan Sapp, Rose DeBarge. Also survived by five grandchildren: Steven, Linda, Misty, David, and Eric along with three great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Alexander, and Robert; sister, Rose Frank, brother; Will Frank, three sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will received Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will take place beginning at 4PM at the funeral home. Father Theodore Mens will be officiating.

Burial will be private at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Funeral service arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Chapel Lawn Funeral Home.