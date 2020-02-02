Virginia Depa

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND - Virginia Depa joined the choir of angels on January 28, 2020. Born in Indiana Harbor on December 14, 1928, Virginia went to St. John Cantius grade school and Washington High School, and attended Ball State University. She was employed by and retired from Inland Steel as a book keeper. An avid patron of the arts, Virginia sang with the Gary Chopin Choir, St. Cecilia and St. John Bosco church choirs, and the Requiem Choir at St. Maria Goretti. She shared a love for opera with her daughter Daria, and enjoyed a six year subscription at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. An avid traveler all her life, both nationally and internationally, Virginia visited Europe and South and Central America, and was a regular traveler with On the Scene with Irene. A gambler at heart, Virginia loved playing pinochle and bridge with her Harbor friends and frequented the casinos. Virginia was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus Wives Council in East Chicago, the Polish National Alliance Lodge 1750, and Polish Women's Alliance Ave Maria Group 430. Virginia also was active as a program instructor for CCD at St. John Bosco and taught Polish at the Carmelites in Munster.

Her family was always her priority and her children were the apple of her eye. Virginia made sure her son Darius Depa and her daughter Daria Depa, received the best she could provide for them, in education, dance and music lessons, family vacations, and above all instilled in them a love for reading. Virginia had eight godchildren, and she took care of them as if they were her own. Viriginia is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Depa, who went home to the Lord on January 23, 2017, her parents Stanley, August 1983 and Helen Ruszowski, March 1989, and her brother Stanley Jr., April 1949. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to charitable works, and will be sorely missed by her children and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Share Foundation or Food Pantry at Maria Goretti. www.kishfuneralhome.net