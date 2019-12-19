Virginia Elizabeth "Ginny" Gavin

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Virginia Elizabeth "Ginny" Gavin, age 60 of Indianapolis, IN, died peacefully on December 17, 2019.

Ginny was born in Gary, IN on March 19, 1959 to Robert and Santa Gavin. She was raised in Merrillville by her loving parents who taught her to be kind and loving to everyone she met.

Ginny is survived by her sisters: Kathy (John) Barako, Maggie (Jim) Jensen, Ruth (Vince) Lugo; her brothers: Martin (Kiki) Gavin, Robert (Yolanda) Gavin; brother-in-law, Al Young; sister-in-law, Phyllis Gavin; Aunt Betty; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; her Godparents, Pete Szymanski and Judy Strickland; and roommates, Jennifer and Laura. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Sr. Patricia Gavin, SSND, and Mary Ellen Young; and brother, Jim Gavin.

We would like to thank Ginny's case managers, staff, and therapists. We especially thank and give our unending gratitude to her caretakers who truly loved Ginny and treated her like family.

Ginny loved music in her life and was always the last one off the dance floor. She would be quiet in a crowd but would throw in a zinger at just the right time. She was mercilessly teased by her brothers but loved every minute of it. She enjoyed traveling with Mom and seeing the United States. She suffered illnesses, but never complained, even as a 30-year breast cancer survivor! We will miss Ginny, our family's special gift, and know that she is once again in the arms of her parents.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 DIRECTLY from SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass.

