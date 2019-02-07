Virginia H. Gallichio (nee Izzi)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Virginia H. Gallichio (nee Izzi), late of Calumet City, IL and formerly of the East Side passed away on February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank C. and the late James Gallichio. Dearest sister of Marianne (late Ed) Hradek and the late John Izzi. Dear aunt of late E. Michael Hradek, Nicholas Hradek and Leigh Brookover. Longtime member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Former employee of Argonne National Laboratory.

Visitation Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL,11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com