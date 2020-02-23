Virginia J. "Ginny" Kotynski

Guest Book
  • "Thank you Ginny for the legacy you left for so very many..."
    - Greta Biegel
  • "I am so grateful for Ginny Kotynski, and the amazing life..."
    - Lynette Pankiewicz
  • "I express my deepest sympathy. Praying for you and the..."
    - Laverne Haan
Service Information
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL
60473
(708)-333-7000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E 162nd St
South Holland, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spirit of God Church
16350 State St
South Holland, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Spirit of God Church
16350 State St
South Holland, IL
Obituary
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Virginia J. "Ginny" Kotynski, 94, the mother of nine and a deeply committed Christian, died February 10, 2020 of natural causes in a North Aurora, IL nursing home. She was raised in North Hammond, reared her family in Hessville, and retired to South Holland.

Visitation will be at 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH CHAPEL, 649 E. 162nd St., South Holland, IL, and 9:00-10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Spirit of God Church, 16350 State St., South Holland, with the funeral following at the church 10:00 a.m., and burial at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.smitsfh.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 23, 2020
