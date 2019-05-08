Virgina Jo Palinca

GRIFFITH, IN - Virginia Jo Palinca age 80 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019. She is survived by her children: John "JP" (Shari) Palinca Jr., David (Edi) Palinca, Mike Palinca, and Tom (Laura) Palinca; grandchildren: Kyle, Andrew, Tyler, Alisha, Christa, Brad, and Mollie; great-grandchildren: Alina, Drake, Layla, Olen, and Maddox, and by her nephew Michael McFarland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Delila Barron; husband John Sr.; daughter Annette Wood; and by siblings: Dennis Michael McFarland, Faye Wilson, Billie Barron, and Don McFarland.

Funeral services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at HopeSpring Church located at 324 N. Colfax St., Griffith with Rev. Brandon Matthews officiating. Entombment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith.

Virginia was a member of HopeSpring Church in Griffith, Red Hat Lady Society, Griffith Senior Club, and the Omni Health Retirement Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.