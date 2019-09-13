Virginia M. Kietzman

LAKE STATION, IN - Virginia M. Kietzman, age 80, of Lake Station, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, Indiana on July 22, 1939 to the late Anastacio and Helen (nee Geller) Vargas. Virginia was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station. She enjoyed taking pictures of her family and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

Virginia is survived by sons: Mark (Ann) Kietzman, Michael Kietzman, John (Beth) Kietzman, Joe (Rhonda) Kietzman; brother, Victor Vargas; sister, Dolores Good; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ralph E. Kietzman; brother, Thomas Vargas; sister, Clara Stefanelli; daughter in law, Cindi Kietzman; and sister in law, Marti Vargas.

A mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 beginning with 9:15 am prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342 then proceeding to St. Francis Xavier, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405, for a 10:00 am Mass with Rev. David Kime officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family atwww.reesfuneralhomes.com.