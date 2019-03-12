Virginia M. Sigler (nee McKinley)

CROWN POINT, IN - Virginia M. Sigler (nee McKinley), age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Virginia is survived by her children: Janet (Paul) Leahem, Dave (Sandie) Sigler, Tim (Kelly) Sigler and Dwayne Sigler; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Sigler.

Virginia always enjoyed singing in the choir of the churches she attended; which included Eastside United Methodist and Church of Four Seasons. She loved baking for family and friends, and was a phenomenal dancer.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Thomas Clark officiating.

Interment will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn, IL.

View directions and/or sign Virginia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. (219) 663-2500.