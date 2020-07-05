Virginia Mae (Brakley) Anserello

Virginia Mae (Brakley) Anserello was born to Loren and Amanda Brakley, in Danville, IL. Marrying Carl Anserello on January 20, 1947, they remained happily wed for 57 years, until his death in 2004.

Retiring in 1993, Virginia was Head Cook at Black Oak School, Gary, IN. She spent retirement enjoying her family and many friends to the fullest. Sharing love and laughter with all. She enjoyed spending time with her children and playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took her role as mother and grandmother especially seriously. Her integrity, strength, character high moral values, tremendous sense of humor and love made her a role model for the entire family. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards [very competitively], bingo, bunco, reading, bowling, going to the beach, gardening, participating in Silver Sneakers, and church. [ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Always an adventurer, she celebrated her 90th birthday in Las Vegas with family, friends, Elvis and Pharaohs! Fond memories with her include family reunions, holiday and birthday parties and baking Christmas cookies to share. She made the best fudge. None of us kids could make her fudge! Believe us, we tried. Quite simply, she was the finest woman her family has ever known. She will be sorely missed and remembered in the hearts of family and dear friends.Virginia is survived by her beloved children: Carl (Jill) Anserello, Karen Sefton, Terry (Kathi) Anserello, and Laurie ( Gene) Quardokus; son-in-law Donald Buchanan; brothers Robert Brakley and Larry (Sharon) Brakley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Carl Anserello, daughter Linda Buchanan, sons-in-law Brook Ewen and Michael Sefton, brothers Loren, Jr., George, Caleb, James, and Jerry Brakley, and sister Betty Spanier.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Funeral arrangements through LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Memorial Donations may be made to Saron Ev. Lutheran Church, Saint Joseph, MI.[ya%]

[cw10][cs21]