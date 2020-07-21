Virginia (Ginny) Mae Reling

CHESTERTON, IN -

Virginia (Ginny) Mae Reling, 87, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully at home, July 19, 2020, into the arms of her beloved husband, Ben, just three days after his passing. Ginny was born on October 5, 1932, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Bessie (Hopkins) Wilson.

Ginny moved to Chesterton during her senior year of high school. She met the love of her life, Ben Reling while working and living at Johnson's Inn, Porter Beach, and last year they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. The two were inseparable.

Early on, Ginny held various jobs at National Tube, Bowman Dairy, Belles Apothecary, and Reling Refrigeration, Heating, and Air Conditioning. Later on, she opened a gift shop, the Poke-A-Bout Shoppe in Chesterton on Broadway, and enjoyed having the store for 17 years. Some may remember the annual occasions at the store, such as the Wizard of Oz festival and Christmas open house.

Ginny was talented and creative, and often made the flower arrangements for weddings. She loved to bake, and you couldn't leave her house without being offered treats. She was the most generous, caring person you will ever meet and had a positive impact on so many people she met throughout her life. An adored wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Ginny is survived by her children, Lynn Steinle (Karl) of Arlington Heights, IL, and Kelly Miller (Mike) of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, Jeremy Miller and Jamie McConnachie (Justin) of Chesterton, IN, and Adam Steinle of San Francisco, CA; and great-grandchildren, Stella and Olive McConnachie.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bessie Wilson; brothers, Robert (Bob) Wilson, Thomas (Tom) Wilson, and William (Bill) Wilson; and sisters, Geraldine Lapeer Norris and Dolores Norris.

A celebration of Ben and Ginny's life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels (VNA Foundation at 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or https://vnanwi.org/give.php). Professional arrangements are entrusted to the WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. Memories for Ben and Ginny may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.