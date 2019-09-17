Virginia "Ginny" (Lamb) Miller

FOLSON, CA - Virginia (Lamb) Miller, age 91, formerly of Garden Grove, CA and Valparaiso, IN, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Mishawaka, IN on March 8, 1928.

Virginia is survived by her son, Jeff (Katherine) Miller of Placerville, CA; grandchildren: Shanna, Jeffrey and Lindsey, of California and Texas; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Donna (John) Oglesby and nephew, John L. (Margo) Oglesby and several nieces and nephews. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Barbara Lamb; husband, Jeff Miller; daughter, Deidre Kirk; nephew, Ken (Julie) Oglesby and her brother, Douglas Lamb.

She was the drum majorette for Valparaiso High School during the WWII years. Dancing was her thing in those years - the jitterbug being her favorite dance. She and Jeff were married in the Methodist Church in Valparaiso on September 12, 1948. Her wedding dress, made from a parachute, is on display at the Porter County Historical Museum in the WWII room on the second floor, thanks to the effort of her former classmate and friend, Eunice Slagle.

Ginny loved her family and nature. She once stated that "God is in all of it - nature, animals and people" and even received a special recognition for the "Best Yard in Garden Grove, California."

Per her request, there will be no services.