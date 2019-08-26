Virginia Oliver

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MOTHER VIRGINIA OLIVER

On Her 1st Anniversary In Heaven.

"A Phenomenal Woman" A lady of God and more. A lady who many adored. With honesty and trust, she believed living a godly life was a must.

She loved her family and church. She believed no one should be hurt. Her family she held close to her heart. She believed nothing could keep them apart.

A lady of etiquette, manners, and more! Mother Virginia Oliver was simply LOVED and ADORED.

We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us through our lives...until we meet again.

Your Loving Family