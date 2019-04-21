Virginia R. Di Cento

KNOXVILLE, TN -

Virginia R. Di Cento 98 of Knoxville, TN formally of Hammond, IN passed peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home. Loving mother to twin daughters Lorene Graziani of Wake Forest, NC and Linda (Wayne) Albertsen of Knoxville, TN. Also surviving are cherished grandchildren Michael (Katherine) Graziani, Bryan (Mara) Graziani, Gina Graziani, Jennifer Albertsen, Jeremy Albertsen, Eric Albertsen; Great Grandmother to Jennifer L., Anthony, Andrew and Max; many nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by Paul, her loving husband of 60 years, their infant daughter Claudette and son-in-law Robert Graziani.

Virginia was born on February 7, 1921 in Schererville, IN. As a child her family moved to Hammond, IN where she spent the rest of her life, graduating from St. Joseph's grade school and Catholic Central High School (now BNI) class of 1939. There she joined many club activities, became a cheerleader and made many lifetime friends along the way. Mrs. Di Cento was the daughter of (Peter) Frank and Caroline (Biegel) Scholl. She was the youngest of their twelve children: Clarence, Casper, Vincent, Theodore, Angeline, Alma, Leona, Norbert, Herbert, Omer, and Romona, all of whom she outlived. After marrying Paul in 1945, they settled in Hammond, IN where she became a homemaker and volunteer extraordinaire. As an active member of St. John Bosco Church, she touched many lives with her time and talent through membership in the Altar & Rosary Society, Crafters Guild, Gamma Chapter of Pi Epsilon Kappa Sorority and NCS of Foresters. She also volunteered at St. Joseph's Church soup kitchen and at the Albertine Nursing Home. For serving as a Girl Scout leader and cookie captain for many years she was awarded the St. Anne medal for outstanding leadership to youth, presented to her by the Bishop at the Cathedral of Holy Angels in Gary, IN.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville (where her parents brought her to be baptized so long ago) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass in the church narthex at 10:00 a.m. Internment will take place following the Mass at St. Michael's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in loving memory of Virginia to: Share Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN. 46371-0400.