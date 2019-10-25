Virginia Rose (Schultz) Nellett

CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Virginia Rose Nellett 79, born February 22, 1940, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

She is survived by her children: four sons; Chet Nellett of Chesterton IN, Bill (Michelle) Nellett of Mokena IL, John Nellett of McKenzie TN and Paul (Rhonda) Nellett of Hebron IN; three daughters: Sue (Jon) Hake of Pequot Lakes MN, Cathy (Max) Webster of Jackson TN and Ginny (Rob) Ortiz of Crown Point IN; fifteen grandchildren: Michelle, Shawna, Chet, Dan, Brian, Tony, Randy, Katie, Samantha, Amanda, Mary, Chris, Ethan, Rachel and Jacob.

Twenty great-grandchildren with another baby girl on the way: Owen, Kylie, Justin, Laci, Summer, Bryan, Chet, Nate, Seth, Paige, Riley, Elijah, Meagan, Will, Jayden, Slyler, Adyson, Logan, Julie and Owen; one sister Pat Tatgenhorst of Thornton IL, one brother Bob (Lea) Schultz of Pomfert CT, one sister-in-law Sister Julia Nellett of Grand Rapids MI and one brother-in law Francis LaLonde of Bay City, MI. Preceded in death are her husband Chester, her parents William and Margaret (Neering) Schultz, her daughter Cheryl Nellett, Kathy Nellett, Bob Nellett and Ethan Webster.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN. She has requested that her body be donated to Indiana University School of Medicine.

Family and friends may meet with her family one hour before Mass at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

Donations can go to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Religious Education Program at Holy Spirit Church or Unity Hospice.

Virginia enjoyed teaching Religious Ed programs, helping out in St. Vincent de Paul Society clothing store and food pantries and was a Communion Minister at Saint Joseph Parish in Hammond, IN where she was a member for 50+ years. She also loved traveling with her husband, and going to the Covered Bridge Festival in and around Parke county IN with her sister Pat and other family members, making candy and being with her grand and great grandchildren.