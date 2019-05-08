Virginia Rybecki

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Virginia Rybecki, age 89, of Merrillville formerly of Lake Station, IN, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1930 in Massachusetts. Virginia willed her body to IN University Anatomical Education Program.

She leaves behind her children: Mark Rybecki, Alan (Joyce) Rybecki, Linda (Dennis) Hickman, Renee (Fred) Gething and Jimmy (Malina) Rybecki, (12) grandchildren and (14) great grandchildren. Preceded in death by Eric Gething.

Virginia was a beautician at Munster Med-Inn, was a clown by nature and belonged to Calumet Clowns as "Softtouch". She loved breeding many different kinds of birds including Indian Ring Necks, Senegals and Cockatiels. She was a member of South Suburban Cage Bird Assoc.

A memorial service in honor of Virginia will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Church, 8910 Grace St., Highland, IN. Virginia's unique laughter and kindness made everyone around her smile and feel loved.

She was loved by everyone that knew her and will be missed dearly.