HIGHLAND, IN - Virginia Schoon, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Henry (Hank) Schoon.

She is survived by her son James (Joan) Schoon; daughter Annelle (Ken) Baker; eight grandchildren: Brian (Jennifer) Baker; Jennifer (Casey) Veersma, Kim (Scott) Saindon, Jason Schoon, Jonelle (Jason) Carns, Jeanette (Jeremy) VanGenderen, Jana Hall, and Sierra Black; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Lew (Jan) Schoon, and John Schoon.Virginia was born on August 29, 1924 in Denver, Colorado and attended Denver Christian High School. Upon marriage, she moved to Highland, IN, and enjoyed connecting with the community through church, her children, and her many interests. Virginia enjoyed leading Coffee Break at Second Highland Christian Church (New Life), as well as other volunteer opportunities through the church. She was an avid prayer warrior, and was actively involved with Gideons International. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and tending to her rose garden. In 2008, she and her husband retired to Village Woods in Crete, IL.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 AM to NOON on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Life Christian Reformed Church. A Funeral Service to immediately follow, Dr. Bill Sytsma officiating. Burial at Hope Cemetery, Highland, IN.

