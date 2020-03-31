Virginia Sue Hill

HAMMOND, IN - Virginia Sue Hill, age 84 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 surrounded by family. Virginia, known to her friends as Sue, was born on June 14, 1935 to Earl and Virgie Foster of Walnut Ridge, AR. She married James Hill on December 20, 1952. Together they had three daughters, Vickie (Tom) Genovesi, Donna Hill (Jim Fitzsimons) and Rhonda (Gary) Nawrocki. She had ten Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends Imogene Carter, Betty Genovesi, Tom Wallace and Jan Marovich and her Treasured Friend Sparky, her rescue cat. She was preceded in death by her Beloved Husband James Hill, Parents Earl and Virgie Foster, Sister Patricia Merritt and Brother-In-Law Barney Merritt. Sue was a longtime resident of Hammond, IN where she and her husband owned and operated Jim Hills Furniture Refinishing. She recently lived in Knox, IN.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are welcome to provide to charities that are in need during this difficult time in the world.