Virigina "Jean" Szymaszek

LOWELL, IN - Virginia "Jean" Szymaszek age 83 of Lowell, IN passed away December 9, 2019.

Virginia "Jean" Szymaszek age 83 of Lowell, IN passed away December 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Richard; daughters: Sharon Rapier and Lisa (James) Kolanowski; seven grandchildren: Valerie Wilczewski (Kevin), David (Staci) Laud, Rachel Witvoet, Jessica Kolanowski, James Kolanowski, Timothy Kolanowski, and Nicholas Kolanowski; eight great-grandchildren: Rhett, Brandon, Rubi, Mathew, Marissa, Kortney, Samuel, and Benjamin; two brothers: John (Gloria) Holland and Richard Holland; sister: Darlene (Charles) Dyke; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by daughter Mary and sister Dolores "Jane" (Ronald) Bach.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. A funeral procession will begin on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME going to CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS for gravesite services, Rev. Edward Moszur officiating. www.kuiperfh.com