Virginia V. Bower

HEBRON, IN - Virginia V. Bower, age 102 of Hebron, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great- great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband- Odus D. Bower; siblings, Hazel Myers, Iantha Rush, Wilbert Garletts, Floyd Garletts, Retta Cannon. She is survived by her children, Loretta J. Graves, Martha J. (Denny J) Madera Sr., Roberta E.(Burke) Higgins Sr., Joella M. (Tony) Muffoletto Sr., Louis G. (Susan) Bower; eight grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; three great- great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral service at 12:00 p.m., interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.burnsfuneral.com