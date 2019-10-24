Virginia J. "Virgie" Szaller

ST. JOHN, IN - Virginia J. "Virgie" Szaller, age 89. Late of St. John, IN passed away October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Ronald Szaller, Richard (Helen Brown) Szaller, and Robert Szaller. Cherished grandmother of Kristen Rose Szaller. Dear sister of the late Antoinette and the late Matthew. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Virginia was a retired nurse from Our Lady of Mercy – Franciscan Dyer Hospital. She was a longtime member of "Tops".

Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Virginia's name preferred.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.