Vivian Marie Upshaw

CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Vivian Marie Upshaw, age 82 of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home.

Survivors: two daughters, Cheryl Upshaw and Robin Tillotson; one grandson, Chavonny Tillotson; one brother, Curley (Sylvia) Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Elijah Davis; mother, Annie Laura Davis; niece, Zina Chapman; son-in-law, Darryl Tillotson.

All services will be private with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

