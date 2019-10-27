Vivian T. (Britton) Roe

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss!! God has gained another beautiful..."
    - Lisa Claar
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Uncle Vern and all family. Vivie..."
    - Linda (Britton) Orban
  • "My heart, prayers and sympathy to all of Vivs loved ones...."
    - Sandy (Lawrosky) Labus
  • "Our sincerest condolences to the family and friend of..."
    - Douglass Cole
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Vivian T. Roe (nee Britton)

CROWN POINT, IN - Vivian T. Roe (nee Britton), age 78, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 60 years, Vernon; children: Patte (Bret) Cole of Noblesville, Doug (Suzie) Roe of Crown Point, daughter-in-law, Diane Roe; grandchildren: Courtney (Kevin) Bone, Sara Cole, Christopher Roe, Jessica (Joey) Faucault; great-grandchildren: Chad Pharis, Jacob Giordano and Harlow Bone; siblings: Evelyn Volk, Robert Britton, Frank Britton and Barbara Britton.

Vivian was preceded in death by her son, Mark Roe; granddaughter, Shannon Roe; sister, Marian Haney; and brother, Edmund Britton.

Vivian was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking ceramics and painting.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Sign/view Vivian's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


Published in The Times on Oct. 27, 2019
