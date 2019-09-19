Pvt. Voene Carlos Garcia

VALPARAISO, IN - Pvt. Voene Carlos Garcia, age 19, of Valparaiso passed away unexpectedly during a training exercise on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Fort Benning, GA. Voene was born July 19, 2000 in DuPage County, IL. Voene was a private in the US Army National Guard. He loved his family, enjoyed drawing and other forms of art, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.

Voene leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Jose Jaime and Tammy (Saunders) Garcia of Valparaiso; his maternal grandparents, James (Marilyn) Saunders of the Bahamas and Mary Ann Doughman of Florida; his four brothers, Travis (Kerstin Rust) Garcia of Bourbonnais, IL, John Lewis of Valparaiso, Christian Phipps of Valparaiso and Caden Garcia of Valparaiso; six sisters, Jamie Rebecca Garcia of Hebron, Samantha (Graham) Federico of WV, Halee Garcia, Hanah Garcia, Vanessa Phipps and Ariah Stennis all of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his Godmother, Gail Schmiedl.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday September 21, 2019 at the REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph Street, Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307 with Pastor Greg Lee officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.