SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Vojislav "Vojo" "Brico" Kesic was born June 16, 1940 and passed away peacefully December 19, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Bosansko Grahovo, in Bosnia. He came to the US in 1966 and settled in East Chicago, IN with his parents and brothers. He was a barber by trade and opened his first barber shop in East Chicago back in 1968. He also worked at LTV Steel for 33 years and retired in 2002.

He is survived by his wife Mira, sons Milan (Danielle) and Slobodan "Dan"; grand kids: Ranko, Livija, and Maja, sister in law Zivandinka Kesic, sister in law Bogdanka (Dragan) Obradovic with family, niece Denise (Mike) Muskin with family, nephew David Kesic with family, nephew Obrad Kesic with family, Prija Jovanka Katich, and many Kumovi and friends. He was a life long member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN.

Funeral service Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation at church only on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.

