Vojislav "Vojo "Brico"" Kesic (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vojislav "Vojo "Brico"" Kesic.
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Schererville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vojislav "Vojo" "Brico" Kesic

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Vojislav "Vojo" "Brico" Kesic was born June 16, 1940 and passed away peacefully December 19, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Bosansko Grahovo, in Bosnia. He came to the US in 1966 and settled in East Chicago, IN with his parents and brothers. He was a barber by trade and opened his first barber shop in East Chicago back in 1968. He also worked at LTV Steel for 33 years and retired in 2002.

He is survived by his wife Mira, sons Milan (Danielle) and Slobodan "Dan"; grand kids: Ranko, Livija, and Maja, sister in law Zivandinka Kesic, sister in law Bogdanka (Dragan) Obradovic with family, niece Denise (Mike) Muskin with family, nephew David Kesic with family, nephew Obrad Kesic with family, Prija Jovanka Katich, and many Kumovi and friends. He was a life long member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN.

Funeral service Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation at church only on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219) 322-3616.
Published in The Times on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.