Wadie J. Knight

LAKE RIDGE, IN - Wadie J. Knight, age 81, of Lake Ridge, IN, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. He heroically fought a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Paula (nee Maess); son: Tony (Lisa) Knight; daughter: Cathy (Andy) Tkacs; four grandchildren: Jessica (James) Knight Milburn, Justin Knight, Brandon Cygan (fiance' Anne Avena); and Brooke Cygan (Adam) Moor; 11 great-grandchildren: Jordan Cygan, Steven Cygan, Bailey Milburn, Libby Milburn, Margot Milburn, Dylan Milburn, Tristan Knight, Nevaeh Knight, Jack Moor, Mitch Moor, and Tom Moor; sisters: Stella Jagiel and Wanda (Bernie) House; brother-in-law: Kenneth Maess; sister-in-law: Joann Knight; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Edith; brothers: Glyn and David; sister: Judy.

Born in Ennis, KY, Wadie's family moved here in 1955-56. He graduated from Calumet High School in 1958. He was a millwright/mechanic and retired from Arcelor Mittal after 30 years of service. Prior to Arcelor Mittal, Wadie worked 11 years at Standard Forging until they closed. He loved being retired and enjoyed his family and many friends, gardening, working in his yard that he always referred to as his Ponderosa. Wadie was a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky fellow that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) for a Celebration of Wadie's Life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 P.M.

