Wallace "Paddy" Adams III

Guest Book
  • "I am sorry for the loss of Paddy. My prayers are lifted up..."
    - Karen Covington
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Wallace. My prayers..."
    - Evelyn Malave
  • "Rest in peace"
  • "Words can't express the way i am feeling right now. When i..."
  • "I will miss you, so much. I will never forget your..."
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
2307 Rhode Island St
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
2307 Rhode Island St
Gary, IN
View Map
Obituary
Wallace Adams, III "Paddy"

CROWN POINT, IN - Wallace Adams, III "Paddy" of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Gary.

Survivors: wife Shirley; five children, Keon, KeAndre, KeAna, Michael and Khalil; ten grandchildren; two brothers, Derrick Adams and Dan (Renee) Adams; three sisters, Monique (Tony) Love, LaTanya (SirQuain) Burr and Jessie Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2307 Rhode Island St., Gary. Bishiop Sieon Roberts, Sr., officiating. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery Gary. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Wallace was an employee of the Lake County Government Center for many years.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Adams family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Nov. 20, 2019
