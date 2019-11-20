Wallace Adams, III "Paddy"

CROWN POINT, IN - Wallace Adams, III "Paddy" of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Gary.

Survivors: wife Shirley; five children, Keon, KeAndre, KeAna, Michael and Khalil; ten grandchildren; two brothers, Derrick Adams and Dan (Renee) Adams; three sisters, Monique (Tony) Love, LaTanya (SirQuain) Burr and Jessie Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2307 Rhode Island St., Gary. Bishiop Sieon Roberts, Sr., officiating. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery Gary. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Wallace was an employee of the Lake County Government Center for many years.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Adams family during their time of loss.