Wallace Bruce "Wally" Johnston

FISHERS, IN - Wallace Bruce "Wally" Johnston, 77, of Fishers, IN, passed away on September 30, 2019.

Wally was born on August 9, 1942 to Gordon and Vera (Calbeck) Johnston in Hammond, IN. After graduating from Hammond Technical Vocational High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon return he worked in multiple industries before landing at Jackson Optical in Gary, IN, where he would develop the skills that propelled a long career as an optician.

In 1965, he met Donna Lantigua, they wed in 1966 and had two children, Derrick and David.

Together Wally and Donna established Fashion Optical, a retail eyewear business in Highland which had a successful 42 year run serving Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

After retirement in 2010, Wally enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending NASCAR and IndyCar events, as well as baseball games at Victory Field in Indianapolis. He also loved classic Corvettes and traveling the country, especially to see his best friends Bud and JoAnn in California.

Wally is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife Donna Johnston, sons Derrick (Jill) Johnston and David Johnston, grandsons Grant Johnston and Gavin Johnston, loving family Arielle, Crae and Blythe Kunkleman, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 E 91st St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.