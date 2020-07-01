Wally Djerich

HOBART, IN - Wally Djerich, age 62 of Hobart passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Wally was a life long member of St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and great friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents Stevan and Zlatija Djerich. He survived by his loving wife Mira Djerich; beloved daughter Stephanie Djerich; sister Helen (Jon) Street; nephews Dan (Anna) Westforth and Dave Westforth; Aunt and Uncle Milka (Rade) Milich; cousin Violet (Paul) Terzioski and many other relatives and Kumovi.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 and the St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St at 11:00 a.m. with V. Rev Aleksandar Novakovic, officiating. Friends may visit from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. May his memory be eternal! Wally will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.