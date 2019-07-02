Walt Raymond Viellieu

CARMEL, IN - After 88 blessed years on this earth, Walter Raymond Viellieu ("Walt") has left this world after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Beloved husband of Rita Lovisa Viellieu for over 65 years; loving father of Ben (Shari), Nanette, Ken (Amy), Julie (Corby) Thompson, Beth (Don) Fischer, Dennis (Lisa) and Brigitte (Doug) Davis. Walt was a cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Born in St. Paul, MN, Walt graduated from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and attended Purdue University on a football scholarship where he received both a BS in 1953 and Masters Degree in 1956. Walt was the starting tackle for the 1952 Big Ten Championship Purdue football team and was also captain of the Purdue wrestling team. At commencement in 1953, he was awarded the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor for athletic and academic achievements.

After college, Walt served as First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps and played football for Quantico and Camp Pendleton from 1953-55. He began his coaching career in Indianapolis and then was hired as a teacher and head football coach in 1960 for Hammond Tech High School (Hammond, IN) where he coached the team to the 1965 Northwest Conference Championship. He was then selected as Athletic Director for the Hammond Public School System overseeing five high schools and 13 Middle Schools in addition to numerous grade schools and remained in that position for 31 years until his retirement in 1997. During his tenure, Walt ushered in girls athletics and, in 1973, introduced soccer as a varsity sport. Hammond's soccer conference was the first in Indiana. Walt served on the Committee for the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame for many years after his retirement and was inducted as a distinguished member to the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Walt enjoyed a wide range of outdoor sports with his family including boating, fishing, scuba diving, camping, and most importantly, golfing. Supporting the local community was important to Walt as he was involved in numerous civic organizations that benefited schools and communities of Northwest Indiana.

After 57 years residing in Northwest Indiana (Highland, Munster and Schererville), Walt spent his final years near his hometown of Indianapolis at the Barrington in Carmel, IN with the love of his life, Rita. His family and many friends will deeply miss him.

Memorial Service: A memorial service for Walt will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5692 Central Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Walt's name may be made to UsAgainstAlzheimer's (usagainstalzheimers.org).