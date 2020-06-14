Walter C. Boldt
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter C. Boldt

MUNSTER, IN - Walter C. Boldt, age 95, of Munster, IN passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1925 to Walter M. and Marie (Camp) Boldt. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; Children: Marcia, Cynthia (Jorge), Melissa, Thomas (Liz); nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is pre-ceded in death by his parents and sister, Darlene Kucer.

He was a graduate of Hammond High School and Purdue University with a degree in Aviation Transportation. While at Purdue he had a blind date with an Indiana University coed named Doris Adams, took her flying, and made her his wife on September 11, 1948. Wally's lifelong love of flying began by earning his pilot's license at age 16, becoming a 2nd Lieutenant and flight instructor in the Army Air Corps at 18, and then spending 50 years in the sky flying numerous types of planes and doing aerobatics in his Pitts into his sixties.

Walter headed Walter C. Boldt & Co. as a manufacturer's representative for 40 years and was an avid runner and sailor. Wally and Doris kept their extended family and friends entertained for many years at their Diamond Lake cottage. Great memories!

Graveside service 11:00am on June 17, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN officiated by Pastor David Adams from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Highland, IN of which Walter and Doris were founding members.

Burns-Kish Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please leave online condolences at www.burnskish.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Great guy always had some good stories when he came to see me
He will be missed.
RIP Wally
jamie dausch
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved