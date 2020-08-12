Walter C. Wingenroth

VALPARAISO, IN - Walter C. Wingenroth, 79, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born June 20, 1941 in Indianapolis to Walter F. and Mary Louise (Blauvelt) Wingenroth, graduated from Pike High School, received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in 1963 and a J.D. from Indiana University School of Law, Bloomington in 1966. He then served proudly with the U.S. Army in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, attaining the rank of Captain of his Artillery unit, and receiving a Bronze Star for valor in combat. Upon his return stateside, he married Mirdza "Mitzi" Augenbergs on August 24, 1968, followed by a 6 month tour of Europe, then embarked on his career at Inland Steel where he became Vice President of Industrial Relations. Subsequent employment at Crown Industries and The Hammond Group concluded his career. Walter was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.

Walter loved to travel to satisfy his sense of adventure and exploration, which also helped satisfy his abiding interests in archeology, history, and classical music. His love of sailing allowed him to navigate a trip to the Lesser Antilles with his children. He redeemed himself with Mitzi with multiple cruises in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Baltics and to Alaska. Both of them relished the 12 winters they were able to relax in Mexico.

Survivors include his wife Mitzi, their children: Christiana Wingenroth (Karl Holleworth) of Valparaiso and Mark Wingenroth (Heather) of Carmel; and grandchildren: Janine and Kyra Holleworth and Claudia and Mallory Wingenroth.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 15th from 12 noon - 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 4:00 pm. Masks will be required upon entry for the safety of all in attendance.