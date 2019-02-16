Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. Cisowski Sr..

Walter E. Cisowski, Sr.

HOBART, IN - Walter E. Cisowski, Sr., age 87 of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1931 to the late Walter E. and Lillian Cisowski. Walter was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and he belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council #1347. Walter proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a Carlson Reid Builder retiree. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his six children, Denise (Thomas) Hallett, Doreen (Robert) Quinn, Walter (Lisa) Cisowski Jr., Danette Shockley, Lowell (Debra) Cisowski and Theodore (Mary) Cisowski; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other loving family and dear friends. Walter was also preceded in death by his devoted wife, Delores (nee Gadbury) Cisowski; one brother and five sisters.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Bridget Parish in Walter's memory would be appreciated. Services for Walter will be Monday, February 18, 2019 beginning with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., and going in procession for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart with Rev. Dominic V. Bertino presiding. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.