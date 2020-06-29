Walter "Russ" England
1953 - 2020
DEMOTTE, IN - Walter "Russ" England, age 67 of Demotte, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 25,2020 in his favorite chair with his wife, daughter and grandson by his side. Russ was born on April 18,1953 in White County, TN to Walter and Anna Mae (Thomson) England, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Annette Pawloski, Sandra Parquette, Melissa Andrade; brother, Charles "Richard" England; father-in-law, Harry Walstra; nephews: Ricky and Kyle. Russ is survived by his wife of 36 years, Starla (Walstra) England; daughter, Jessica; grandson, Chance; brother, John England; sister, Debra Fronek; brothers-in-law: Gary (Cindy) Walstra, Mike (Cherri) Walstra; sisters-in -laws: Luann (Dan Hayes), Dawn Carden, Darlene Walstra; mother-in-law, Ruby Walstra.

Russ sent many happy days behind a good dog, hunting upland game birds, riding his motorcycle with his best bud- Rich or debating politics with Kay. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Russ will be cremated as per his wishes. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burrnsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
