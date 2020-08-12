1/1
Walter H. Jernigan
Walter H. Jernigan

LANSING, IL - Walter H. Jernigan age 83 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Paul Jernigan, Patti Wolf, and Pam Jernigan; three grandchildren, and one great grandson. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews and fond brother-in-law. Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia (nee O'Connor) Jernigan.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Walter will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Walter will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Walter graduated as an Electrical Engineer from Purdue University. He also received his teaching degree from St. Joseph College. He was a student teacher at St. Ann's where he also taught catechism and started adult catechism classes. He is known for his love of golf. Walter was loved by many and he will truly be missed.

Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
