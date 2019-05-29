Walter Henry Wood

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Walter Henry Wood, 67, of Lake Village, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters: Wendy and Emily; sisters: Barbara (Les Cardwell) Hickle, Florence (Ronald) Wagner, Debra (Ray) Bullock, Katherine (Kevin) Ray, and Carol (William) Marvel; one brother, Robert (Andrea) Wood; numerous nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Chris Robinson and Dan Garcia.

There are no services planned for Mr. Wood. Memorial contributions in Walter's honor to the Lake Area Recovery Club, Griffith, Indiana would be appreciated.

