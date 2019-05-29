Walter Henry Wood

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Henry Wood.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Henry Wood

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Walter Henry Wood, 67, of Lake Village, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters: Wendy and Emily; sisters: Barbara (Les Cardwell) Hickle, Florence (Ronald) Wagner, Debra (Ray) Bullock, Katherine (Kevin) Ray, and Carol (William) Marvel; one brother, Robert (Andrea) Wood; numerous nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Chris Robinson and Dan Garcia.

There are no services planned for Mr. Wood. Memorial contributions in Walter's honor to the Lake Area Recovery Club, Griffith, Indiana would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com


logo
Published in The Times on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.