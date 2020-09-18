Walter J. Kolczak

HOBART, IN - Walter J. Kolczak, age 83, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Gary, IN on April 8, 1937 to the late Walter and Stella Kolczak. He was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in New Chicago. He was a member of The National Guard for 15 years. Walter retired after 37 years of working for NIPSCO as a Gas Serviceman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing.

Walter is survived by his wife, Violet Kolczak; brother, Edward (Darlene) Kolczak; nieces and nephews, Danet, Dina, Jason; and sister in law, Thelma Czilli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Assumption BVM Church, 3530 Illinois St. Hobart, IN 46342 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating in the fellowship hall. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will take place Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 3:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Hobart, IN 46342. Face coverings and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and at church. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.