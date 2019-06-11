Walter J. Nemeth

SOUTH BEND – Walter J. Nemeth, 92, residing in South Bend, IN passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the VNA Hospice of Northwest, Indiana. Walter was born on August 23, 1926 in South Bend, IN to the late Frank Nemeth and Theresa (Korpanai) Nemeth and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from Riley High School. Walter proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II serving 1944-46. He worked for eight years at Studebaker before co-owning and operating the Standard Service Center with his brother, Oscar. Walter worked 32 years as an Auto Mechanic, retiring in 1985.

On June 12, 1948 in South Bend, he was united in marriage to Donna Belle (Davies) Nemeth, who has preceded him in death. They were married for 65 years before her passing on June 16, 2014. Walter is survived by son, Dr. Michael Nemeth of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Chris, Scott, Jami and Sean; and brother, Fred (Betty Jo) Nemeth of Atlanta, GA. Along with his parents and wife, Walter was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy A. Gilliom; brother and sister-in-law, Oscar Nemeth and Lenore Nemeth; and daughter-in-law, Patti Nemeth.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM EST Friday, June 14, 2019 at PALMER FUNERAL HOME Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614, where friends may gather with the family from 4:00-4:30 PM prior to the service and following the service. Burial at Southlawn Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.