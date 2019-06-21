Walter J. Podlecki

LANSING, IL - Walter J. Podlecki, age 91, late of Lansing, formerly of Burnside. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Chura); devoted father of David (Irene) Podlecki and Karen (Stanley) Jakubczak; proud grandfather of Diana and Lisa Podlecki, and Daniel and Carolyn Jakubczak; dear brother of Mary (late Fr. Francis) Donahue, Carol (late Robert) Redmerski, and the late Nicholas (Louise) and George (Theresa) Podlecki; kind uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Walter Podlecki should be remembered for his generosity, his conviction of belief, his strength of character, and his warm, friendly personality. He was known to his friends and family as a master fisherman (he says he always caught the first fish), a teller of jokes, an expert pierogi-pincher, a lucky hand at the slot machine, and an unending wealth of gardening advice. With his easy smile and his infectious laugh, he made friends everywhere he went -- from the aisles of the grocery store to the staff of his favorite restaurant, he left joy in his path.

The light of his life was his wife, his family and his community at Saints Peter and Paul. He was immensely proud of his family, and they hope to continue his legacy by living their lives with humor, strength, and love. Visitation Sunday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Panachida service at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., 4 blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Lying-in-state Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 8410 131st St., Palos Park, IL. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations directed to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Palos Park, IL. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com.